2019 NFL Draft Rumors: Cardinals to Hold Final Meeting amid Kyler Murray Buzz

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals may have already decided to take Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick. They may have already decided to pass.

However, odds are we'll know a lot more once the reported meeting between Cardinals brass takes place this week ahead of Thursday's first round.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported general manager Steve Keim, coach Kliff Kingsbury and owner Michael Bidwill plan to have a "final meeting" this week to cement the franchise's plans with the top overall pick. Most observers have pegged Murray as the Cardinals' selection, but the team has made no public declarations.

The Cardinals have also received calls from teams interested in trading up to No. 1, presumably to select Murray.

“We are not done with this process. We have not made a decision on the first overall pick,” Keim told reporters last week. “Secondly, there are a number of players in my opinion and our scouts’ opinion and our coaching staff’s opinion that warrant being the first overall selection.

“Have we received calls about trading for the first pick or any of our players? Those are some of the things I’m going to keep private and in-house."

It's in the Cardinals' best interest to keep their decision as mysterious as possible, especially if they are planning to take Murray. The team traded up a year ago to take Josh Rosen with the 10th overall pick, a decision Keim and Bidwell made. Admitting a "mistake" a year into drafting a quarterback is a tough pill to swallow, and the Cardinals will want to recoup as much value as they can from Rosen if they're selecting Murray.

Other teams have sensed the blood in the water, and it doesn't appear that Arizona has any blockbuster offers on the table for Rosen. Otherwise, the Cardinals probably would have already made a trade and ended all the mystery.

It remains overwhelmingly likely that Murray will be the first overall selection. Passing on franchise quarterbacks because you might have a pretty good one in place is how you wind up being the Cleveland Browns.