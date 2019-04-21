NFL Draft 2019 Rumors: Kyler Murray Won't Be Taken at No. 1 by Cardinals

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals may be moving on from Oklahoma Sooners star Kyler Murray as an option for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

CBSSports.com's Pete Prisco reported Cardinals ownership wanted to float the idea of selecting Murray as a way to excite the fanbase and sell tickets. However, Arizona is now "pulling back" on its interest in the Heisman Trophy winner:

This could merely be the subterfuge that's typical around the draft.

The Cardinals may want to sow some doubt about their intentions in the hope a team comes forward and pays a steep price to trade up to No. 1 and get Murray.

Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman, for instance, threw out the Oakland Raiders as one franchise that could shake up draft day: "The Raiders have the fourth, 24th and 27th picks in the first round. They have a draft arsenal, and this allows them a great deal of flexibility. Few in the NFL would be surprised if they made a big move up for Ohio State's Nick Bosa or even Murray."

Josh Rosen will be a consideration for Arizona as well. Should the team fail to move the second-year quarterback, it could create a difficult dynamic in the locker room.

The trade market for Rosen doesn't appear to be materializing too much. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Washington Redskins are "not actively chasing" him, while James Palmer of NFL Network reported the Denver Broncos are "not interested in Josh Rosen if he's made available."

Many on social media noticed the Cardinals not featuring Rosen in one of their promotional videos for the 2019 season.

If the front office and coaching staff are high enough on him, one could argue Arizona should select Murray—regardless of Rosen's status—and figure out the rest later. The Kansas City Chiefs added Patrick Mahomes with Alex Smith still on the team, and that worked out pretty well.

With a dearth of good starting quarterbacks available, surely a team would trade for Rosen sooner or later.

Fans won't have to wait much longer to see what the Cardinals ultimately decide, with the first round of the draft starting Thursday.