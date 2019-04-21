Cavs Rumors: 'Zero Truth' Rick Pitino Is Being Considered for Head Coach

Petros Giannakouris/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers said there is "zero truth" to the team being interested in hiring Rick Pitino as their next coach.

“We are, respectfully, not interested in him at all. No conversations with him by Dan (Gilbert) or anyone else,” a source told Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

Pitino, 66, is currently the head coach at Panathinaikos of EuroLeague. He took the job in December, a little after being fired as the head coach at the University of Louisville after a pay-for-play scandal.

"I just want to be a part of an organization," Pitino told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski in October. "I want to develop young players. I want to be part of a team. I miss it terribly. I'm using this time to really study the NBA. If something opens up with a young basketball team, I'd have deep interest in it.

"I think the league is going to get younger and player development will become even more important to every organization. That's my forte. I believe I can help an organization find a pathway to success."

Pitino spent five-and-a-half seasons as an NBA coach with the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, posting a 192-220 record. He led the Knicks to the playoffs in 1988 and 1989 but missed the postseason in each of his first three seasons in Boston before resigning midway through the 2000-01 campaign.

Pitino's had much more success as a collegiate coach, winning two national championships and reaching the Final Four seven times. His 2013 national championship and 2012 Final Four appearance with Louisville has since been vacated.

The Cavs are currently searching for a coach to replace Larry Drew, who mutually parted ways with the organization after the 2018-19 season. Drew took over after the team fired coach Ty Lue after an 0-6 start.