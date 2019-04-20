Albert Pujols Ties Babe Ruth for 5th in MLB History with 1,992 Career RBI

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2019

Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols hits a an RBI double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. With that RBI, Pujols tied Babe Ruth for 5th place on the all-time RBI list with 1,992. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols has once again put his name among the greatest ever to play the sport.

With a third-inning double in Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners, Pujols tied Babe Ruth for the fifth-most RBI in baseball history, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).

The 39-year-old now has 1,992 RBI in his career, which matches Ruth's mark beginning in 1920 when the category became an official stat.

According to Baseball Reference, Ruth would have 2,214 RBI over the course of his career, which began in 1914. This would put him in second place behind only Hank Aaron with 2,297 RBI.

Still, Pujols has a chance to continue to climb the rest of the list in short order.

Lou Gehrig (1,995) and Barry Bonds (1,996) are next up, giving the Angels star a chance to move into third place within the next few days or weeks. As long as he stays healthy, he should become only the third person with 2,000 official RBI after Aaron and Alex Rodriguez.

Considering he has also climbed up to sixth on the all-time home run list with 635 in his career, it's clear this is one of the best hitters in baseball history.

Pujols has had a relatively slow start to the 2019 season, entering Saturday hitting .224 and two home runs in 19 games. However, he is only two years removed from topping 100 RBI in 2017 and remains a big piece of the Angels offense this season.

Related

    Watch Blue Jays' Freddy Galvis Make Incredible Barehanded Fly-Ball Catch

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Watch Blue Jays' Freddy Galvis Make Incredible Barehanded Fly-Ball Catch

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Gio Gonzalez Opting Out of Yankees Contract

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Gio Gonzalez Opting Out of Yankees Contract

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Aaron Judge Getting MRI for Oblique Injury

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Aaron Judge Getting MRI for Oblique Injury

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Yankees' Clint Frazier Wears Custom Nigel Sylvester, Jerry Lorenzo Cleats

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Yankees' Clint Frazier Wears Custom Nigel Sylvester, Jerry Lorenzo Cleats

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report