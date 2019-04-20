Albert Pujols Ties Babe Ruth for 5th in MLB History with 1,992 Career RBI

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols has once again put his name among the greatest ever to play the sport.

With a third-inning double in Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners, Pujols tied Babe Ruth for the fifth-most RBI in baseball history, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).

The 39-year-old now has 1,992 RBI in his career, which matches Ruth's mark beginning in 1920 when the category became an official stat.

According to Baseball Reference, Ruth would have 2,214 RBI over the course of his career, which began in 1914. This would put him in second place behind only Hank Aaron with 2,297 RBI.

Still, Pujols has a chance to continue to climb the rest of the list in short order.

Lou Gehrig (1,995) and Barry Bonds (1,996) are next up, giving the Angels star a chance to move into third place within the next few days or weeks. As long as he stays healthy, he should become only the third person with 2,000 official RBI after Aaron and Alex Rodriguez.

Considering he has also climbed up to sixth on the all-time home run list with 635 in his career, it's clear this is one of the best hitters in baseball history.

Pujols has had a relatively slow start to the 2019 season, entering Saturday hitting .224 and two home runs in 19 games. However, he is only two years removed from topping 100 RBI in 2017 and remains a big piece of the Angels offense this season.