Jared Dudley: I 'Would Have Gotten My Money's Worth' If I Knew I'd Be Ejected

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IApril 20, 2019

CORRECTS TO SECOND HALF NOT FIRST HALF - Brooklyn Nets forward Jared Dudley, left, and Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler (23) get into a shoving match during the second half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, April 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The only remorse Brooklyn Nets forward Jared Dudley showed for his third-quarter ejection in the Nets' 112-108 Game 4 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers came in the form of more fighting words.

"If anything I would have gotten my money's worth even more," the 33-year-old said after Saturday afternoon's game, per The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov. "That push wasn't even that bad."

Dudley was involved in a multi-player scrum at the 7:44 mark in the third quarter. Sixers center Joel Embiid blocked a lay-in attempt by Nets center Jarrett Allen, which caused Allen to hit the deck. Dudley took exception to the block, pushing Embiid from behind, and chaos ensued.

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Toward the end of the altercation, Sixers point guard Ben Simmons was tangled up with Dudley—furthering the series-long feud between the two.

Philadelphia guard Jimmy Butler was also ejected, while Embiid was assessed a flagrant-1.

Just before halftime, Dudley drilled a three-pointer and mocked Simmons on his way back down the court to defend the 22-year-old reigning Rookie of the Year, a direct response to Simmons' gesture to a Dudley air ball earlier in the series:

Following the Sixers' comeback victory, which gave Philadelphia a 3-1 series lead, Embiid called Dudley "a nobody."

"When opponents trying to do stuff like that, that's just to get us out of the game," he said on TNT. "I'm too valuable for my team."

The bad blood between the Sixers and Dudley began when Dudley labeled Simmons as an "average" half-court player during Wednesday's media availability.

Nets fans backed Dudley's claims by posting a mock missing poster searching for Simmons' jumper ahead of Thursday's Game 3 at Barclays Center.

Simmons responded by putting up a postseason career-high 31 points to go along with nine assists, four rebounds, three blocks and two steals in Game 3, which Philadelphia won 131-115.

Game 5 will tip at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Will the Sixers get the ultimate last laugh by eliminating the Nets, or will Brooklyn bite back? Watch the game unfold on TNT to find out.

Related

    Sixers-Nets Is NBA's Next Big Rivalry

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Sixers-Nets Is NBA's Next Big Rivalry

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Embiid (Knee) to Start Game 4 vs. Nets

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Embiid (Knee) to Start Game 4 vs. Nets

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Turning Playoff Series Won’t Be Easy for Brooklyn

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Turning Playoff Series Won’t Be Easy for Brooklyn

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Boban Proving He's More Than a 7'3" 'Cartoon'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Boban Proving He's More Than a 7'3" 'Cartoon'

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report