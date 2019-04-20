Jared Dudley: I 'Would Have Gotten My Money's Worth' If I Knew I'd Be Ejected

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The only remorse Brooklyn Nets forward Jared Dudley showed for his third-quarter ejection in the Nets' 112-108 Game 4 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers came in the form of more fighting words.

"If anything I would have gotten my money's worth even more," the 33-year-old said after Saturday afternoon's game, per The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov. "That push wasn't even that bad."

Dudley was involved in a multi-player scrum at the 7:44 mark in the third quarter. Sixers center Joel Embiid blocked a lay-in attempt by Nets center Jarrett Allen, which caused Allen to hit the deck. Dudley took exception to the block, pushing Embiid from behind, and chaos ensued.

Toward the end of the altercation, Sixers point guard Ben Simmons was tangled up with Dudley—furthering the series-long feud between the two.

Philadelphia guard Jimmy Butler was also ejected, while Embiid was assessed a flagrant-1.

Just before halftime, Dudley drilled a three-pointer and mocked Simmons on his way back down the court to defend the 22-year-old reigning Rookie of the Year, a direct response to Simmons' gesture to a Dudley air ball earlier in the series:

Following the Sixers' comeback victory, which gave Philadelphia a 3-1 series lead, Embiid called Dudley "a nobody."

"When opponents trying to do stuff like that, that's just to get us out of the game," he said on TNT. "I'm too valuable for my team."

The bad blood between the Sixers and Dudley began when Dudley labeled Simmons as an "average" half-court player during Wednesday's media availability.

Nets fans backed Dudley's claims by posting a mock missing poster searching for Simmons' jumper ahead of Thursday's Game 3 at Barclays Center.

Simmons responded by putting up a postseason career-high 31 points to go along with nine assists, four rebounds, three blocks and two steals in Game 3, which Philadelphia won 131-115.

Game 5 will tip at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Will the Sixers get the ultimate last laugh by eliminating the Nets, or will Brooklyn bite back? Watch the game unfold on TNT to find out.