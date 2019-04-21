Yankees' Aaron Judge Placed on IL as Oblique Injury Is 'Pretty Significant'

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The New York Yankees' injury woes worsened on Sunday when right fielder Aaron Judge was placed on the injury list with an oblique injury.

Manager Aaron Boone called the injury "pretty significant," per the New York Post.

Judge exited the Yankees' game against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday with what the team announced was a left oblique injury, for which he went to New York Presbyterian Hospital to get further evaluation and an MRI.

Following the Yankees' 9-2 victory, manager Aaron Boone admitted to MLB's Bryan Hoch that there was "probably not" a chance that Judge would avoid the injury list.

The 26-year-old has a history of sustaining injury against the Royals in particular, as he was hit by a pitch in the first inning on July 26, 2018, and suffered a chip fracture in his wrist. He ended up missing 45 games before returning on Sept. 14.

The Yankees are instantly worse without Judge in the lineup as he has already earned Rookie of the Year, Silver Slugger and two All-Star honors.

So far in 2019, Judge has jacked five home runs, knocked in 11 runs on a .288 batting average across 73 at-bats.

The Yankees are 10-10 despite 12 players already having spent time on the injured list one month into the season.