NBA Draft 2019 Rumors: Suns Prefer Ja Morant over Zion Williamson

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

Even though Zion Williamson appears to be the consensus No. 1 player in the 2019 NBA draft class, the Phoenix Suns are reportedly enamored by a different player.

Per The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, there is buzz around the NBA that the Suns' preference would be to draft Murray State star Ja Morant over Williamson.

