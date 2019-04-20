NBA Draft 2019 Rumors: Suns Prefer Ja Morant over Zion Williamson

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 20, 2019

Murray State's Ja Morant (12) during the first half of a second round men's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Jessica Hill/Associated Press

Even though Zion Williamson appears to be the consensus No. 1 player in the 2019 NBA draft class, the Phoenix Suns are reportedly enamored by a different player. 

Per The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, there is buzz around the NBA that the Suns' preference would be to draft Murray State star Ja Morant over Williamson.

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

