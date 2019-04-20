Pep Guardiola Says Liverpool Are 'One of the Best' Teams He Has Ever Played

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says title rivals Liverpool are "one of the best" teams he's ever faced after seeing his side knock the Reds off the top of the Premier League table.

The defending champions moved a point ahead of Jurgen Klopp's side with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, and Guardiola spoke about the Reds in his post-match press conference.

"Everyone can lose against everyone in this league.

"Especially after 100 points last season, we have the best Liverpool ever, and one of the best sides I have played against offensively, so being still there, with having one of the best players not being involved for much of the season (Kevin De Bruyne), and being there every few days it is really remarkable, and when I appreciate the most of my players.

"Of course we want to win it, but I will not judge if at the end we cannot do it, because I will give a lot of credit to Liverpool."

Liverpool will regain top spot if they beat relegation-threatened Cardiff City on Sunday. However, Manchester City will be crowned champions if they win their remaining four league games.

Saturday's win over Tottenham is an important victory for the Citizens. The game represented one of the toughest fixtures left in their run-in, particularly as Spurs knocked City out of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Freelance journalist Jonathan Smith noted the anxiety at the Etihad Stadium:

Manchester City now face another tricky test on Wednesday night against rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Guardiola's men may have to cope without influential midfielder Kevin De Bruyne for the clash, as he was forced off against Spurs with a knee injury:

City's remaining fixtures see them take on Burnley, Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion, and they may well have to win all four games to retain their title.

Liverpool appear to have the easier run-in on paper. The Reds face struggling Cardiff City next, then take on already-relegated Huddersfield Town, followed by clashes with Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With both teams in relentless form in the league, the title race looks set to go to the wire. The Citizens hold the advantage, but both teams will know there is no longer any room for error.