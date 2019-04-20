Video: Russell Westbrook Refuses to Answer Reporter's Questions After Game 3 Win

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Not even a playoff victory was enough to thaw the icy relationship Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook has with a member of the local media.

Following the Thunder's 120-108 Game 3 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, Westbrook again refused to answer any questions from The Oklahoman's Berry Tramel:

It's unclear exactly when Westbrook's beef with Tramel began. Bryan Curtis wrote about it for Grantland in March 2015, noting the former NBA MVP told the reporter during a game earlier in the season: "I just don’t like you."

After Game 4 of the 2017 playoffs against the Houston Rockets, Westbrook accused Tramel of trying to divide the Thunder because of a question he asked Steven Adams:

Per Clay Horning of the Norman Transcript, Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts directly addressed Tramel when he walked into the press room after the game.

"Go ahead, I’ll answer your question, Berry.”

Before Westbrook continued to dismiss Tramel's questions, he and the Thunder got a much-needed win over Portland to avoid falling in a 3-0 hole as they chase their first playoff series win in three years.