Lakers Head Coach Rumors: Monty Williams, Ty Lue to Meet with Jeanie Buss

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 20, 2019

INDEPENDENCE, OH - SEPTEMBER 24: Head coach Tyronn Lue of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Media Day at Cleveland Clinic Courts on September 24, 2018 in Independence, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

Monty Williams and Tyronn Lue will be back for a second round of interviews with the Los Angeles Lakers for their vacant head coaching job.  

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin, Lue and Williams met with general manager Rob Pelinka this week in a general setting so they could "get to know each other" and set up a second interview "focused more on specifics" that will also include owner Jeanie Buss. 

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported on the Mason & Ireland show (h/t Silver Screen and Roll's Christian Rivas) the Lakers intend to interview more candidates. 

“I would say (Lue) and Monty are (the favorites)," she said. "But the thing I heard today was that they’re probably going to talk even more people beyond this first three. It doesn’t seem like they’re in any kind of hurry.”

Juwan Howard, who has been an assistant with the Miami Heat since 2013, is the third member from the Lakers' initial list of interviews. 

One factor potentially working in the favor of Lue and Howard is their experience coaching LeBron James. Lue was head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers for each of James' final three seasons with the team from 2016-18. 

Howard was an assistant on Erik Spoelstra's staff during James' final season with the Heat in 2013-14. 

The Lakers parted ways with Luke Walton following their disappointing 37-45 record in 2018-19. Their six-year playoff drought is the longest in franchise history.

Related

    Siakam Much More Than NBA's Most Improved Player

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Siakam Much More Than NBA's Most Improved Player

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Stephen A. Smith: Lakers Want but Won't Land Pat Riley

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Stephen A. Smith: Lakers Want but Won't Land Pat Riley

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    KD and Green Get Techs Rescinded

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD and Green Get Techs Rescinded

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Dame-Russ Bad Blood Is Real 🍿

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dame-Russ Bad Blood Is Real 🍿

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report