Lakers Head Coach Rumors: Monty Williams, Ty Lue to Meet with Jeanie Buss

Monty Williams and Tyronn Lue will be back for a second round of interviews with the Los Angeles Lakers for their vacant head coaching job.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin, Lue and Williams met with general manager Rob Pelinka this week in a general setting so they could "get to know each other" and set up a second interview "focused more on specifics" that will also include owner Jeanie Buss.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported on the Mason & Ireland show (h/t Silver Screen and Roll's Christian Rivas) the Lakers intend to interview more candidates.

“I would say (Lue) and Monty are (the favorites)," she said. "But the thing I heard today was that they’re probably going to talk even more people beyond this first three. It doesn’t seem like they’re in any kind of hurry.”

Juwan Howard, who has been an assistant with the Miami Heat since 2013, is the third member from the Lakers' initial list of interviews.

One factor potentially working in the favor of Lue and Howard is their experience coaching LeBron James. Lue was head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers for each of James' final three seasons with the team from 2016-18.

Howard was an assistant on Erik Spoelstra's staff during James' final season with the Heat in 2013-14.

The Lakers parted ways with Luke Walton following their disappointing 37-45 record in 2018-19. Their six-year playoff drought is the longest in franchise history.