Kyrie Irving, Celtics Take Commanding Series Lead with Game 3 Win vs. Pacers

The Boston Celtics continued their domination of the Indiana Pacers with a 104-96 win Friday night to boost their series lead to 3-0 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

In the first half, both teams played their best offensive ball of the series before things stalled out in the second half. It seemed like neither squad could miss. However, the second frame looked much more like the first two games of this series. Both offenses—particularly Indiana's—struggled mightily.

Opposite to the flow of the game, it took until the second half for Celtics All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving to get going. Once he did, the Celtics pulled away. The 27-year-old finished with 19 points, 10 assists and five rebounds.

Boston guard Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field. The Pacers' leading scorer came off the bench. Guard Tyreke Evans bucketed 19 points and was 4-of-6 from three-point land.

What's Next?

Game 4 will tip off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Indianapolis and will be broadcast on ABC. The Celtics can clinch the first-round series and get some rest before facing either the Milwaukee Bucks or Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

