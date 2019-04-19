Kyrie Irving, Celtics Take Commanding Series Lead with Game 3 Win vs. Pacers

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IApril 20, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 19: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics handles the ball against the Indiana Pacers during Game Three of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 19, 2019 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics continued their domination of the Indiana Pacers with a 104-96 win Friday night to boost their series lead to 3-0 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. 

In the first half, both teams played their best offensive ball of the series before things stalled out in the second half. It seemed like neither squad could miss. However, the second frame looked much more like the first two games of this series. Both offenses—particularly Indiana's—struggled mightily. 

Opposite to the flow of the game, it took until the second half for Celtics All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving to get going. Once he did, the Celtics pulled away. The 27-year-old finished with 19 points, 10 assists and five rebounds.

Boston guard Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field. The Pacers' leading scorer came off the bench. Guard Tyreke Evans bucketed 19 points and was 4-of-6 from three-point land.

                  

What's Next? 

Game 4 will tip off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Indianapolis and will be broadcast on ABC. The Celtics can clinch the first-round series and get some rest before facing either the Milwaukee Bucks or Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

                                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

 

Related

    Report: Monty Williams, Ty Lue to Meet with Jeanie Buss

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Monty Williams, Ty Lue to Meet with Jeanie Buss

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Siakam Much More Than NBA's Most Improved Player

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Siakam Much More Than NBA's Most Improved Player

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    KD and Green Get Techs Rescinded

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD and Green Get Techs Rescinded

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Dame-Russ Bad Blood Is Real 🍿

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dame-Russ Bad Blood Is Real 🍿

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report