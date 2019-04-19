NFL Trade Rumors: Seahawks' Frank Clark Drawing Interest from Multiple Teams

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

There are reportedly several teams interested in trading for Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark ahead of the 2019 NFL draft.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it remains a "possibility" that the Seahawks could deal Clark:

The Seahawks prevented Clark from becoming a free agent this offseason by placing the franchise tag on him, but his long-term future with the team remains unclear.

Per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Seahawks general manager John Schneider does not expect a situation similar to what happened with running back Le'Veon Bell and the Pittsburgh Steelers last season should Seattle keep Clark and not come to an agreement on a long-term contract.

When asked if he believes Clark would hold out, Schneider said: "That's not my understanding at all. We've had very direct conversations, both myself and Frank and people in the organization and Frank and obviously myself and his agent, Erik Burkhardt."

Last season, Bell declined to sign his franchise tender and decided to sit out the entire season before signing with the New York Jets in free agency this offseason.

But Schneider didn't close the door on potentially trading Clark: "We are always trying to understand what the landscape is throughout the National Football League. If we didn't, we wouldn't be doing our job. We can't ever have our head in the sand with anything. But we love Frank, obviously. That's why we franchised him."

The 25-year-old Clark was selected by Seattle in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft out of Michigan. Since that time, he has developed into one of the league's top pass-rushers.

Clark is coming off a career year that saw him register 41 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles. He has a total of 35 sacks during his four-year career.

Aside from Clark and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (10.5 sacks in 2018), no other Seahawks player had more than three sacks last season, which underscores the importance of Clark to Seattle's defensive success.

The Seahawks own the No. 21 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and while they could stand to improve their offensive line, secondary or receiving corps, trading Clark might force them to refocus and consider a pass-rusher such as Florida State's Brian Burns or Clemson's Clelin Ferrell should they be available.