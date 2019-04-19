Kevin Durant, JaMychal Green Technicals Rescinded from Warriors-Clippers Game 3

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2019

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, left, and Los Angeles Clippers forward JaMychal Green jaw at each other during the second half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Warriors won 132-105. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The technical fouls called on Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant and Los Angeles Clippers power forward JaMychal Green on Thursday were rescinded by the NBA, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

During the third quarter of the Warriors' 132-105 win over the Clippers on Thursday to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series, Green knocked Durant down with a moving screen. The two exchanged words after the incident, which led to techs for both players.

The tech would have been Durant's third of the playoffs in just three games, which would have put him four technicals away from a one-game suspension.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

