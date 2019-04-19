Raiders Rumors: Jon Gruden, Mike Mayock Sent Scouts Home Ahead of NFL Draft

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

There is reportedly a significant schism within the Oakland Raiders' front office heading toward the 2019 NFL draft next week.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Raiders general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden sent their scouts home for the weekend because "they don't know who to trust and wanted to clear the room."

Rapoport added that the scouts are not expected to return by the time the NFL draft begins on April 25.

