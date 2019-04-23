Quarterbacks Turning Heads in 2019 College Football Spring Games

1 of 8

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

This time one year ago, you could not read a preview of the 2018 season without at least one mention of the quarterback controversy at Alabama. We spent a solid eight months arguing whether Jalen Hurts or Tua Tagovailoa was more deserving and/or more likely to be the go-to guy for the season opener.

Rest assured, that isn't the case this year. Tagovailoa secured the job less than 10 snaps into last season, Hurts transferred to Oklahoma, and the Crimson Tide have perhaps the most obvious starter in the nation.

But just in case Tua is as frequently banged up as he was this past fall, Nick Saban has a difficult decision to make between Mac Jones and the younger Tagovailoa (Taulia) for No. 2 on the depth chart.

Or maybe we should say it was a tough choice, because Jones was clearly the best quarterback in the A-Day game. Jones completed 19 of 23 pass attempts for 271 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Some lot of good that distinction did for Jones last spring, though. With Tagovailoa out with a broken finger and Hurts struggling, Jones was Alabama's top passer last April too. He still only landed at No. 3 on the depth chart and ended the season with 13 pass attempts—all of them in garbage time of blowouts.

At this point, it seems like Jones is on the Joe Burrow career path.

Burrow redshirted as a freshman at Ohio State and barely saw the field in either of the two subsequent seasons in Columbus. But he always showed up in a big way in the spring and consistently looked the part of a guy who could lead a good team if given the chance. He had to transfer to LSU to find that opportunity, and Jones may need to do something similar next spring.

For the time being, though, Jones should remain an excellent safety net for the Crimson Tide if either Tagovailoa is ever unavailable.