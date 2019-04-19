Jurgen Klopp Felt Sorry for Manchester City, Talks Joe Gomez in Press Conference

VI-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed he "really felt for" Premier League title rivals Manchester City after Tottenham Hotspur knocked them out of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The Sky Blues thought they had booked their spot in the semi-finals when Raheem Sterling's stoppage-time goal made it 5-3 on the night, and 5-4 on aggregate, against Spurs.

However, VAR subsequently adjudged Sergio Aguero had been offside in the build-up, meaning Tottenham advanced on away goals to face Ajax in the last four:

Liverpool had no such trouble, as they swept past Porto to set up a meeting with Barcelona in the other Champions League semi-final.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's trip to relegation-battling Cardiff City on Sunday, Klopp said he felt sorry for City, per Sam Carroll of the Liverpool Echo:

"It's unbelievable. I really felt for them. I know some people said without VAR it's a clear goal, but we're still having discussions about it. It was offside in the moment, but it was tough to take. Big compliments to Tottenham.

"I said at the start of the season they had the toughest summer not because they didn't sign anyone but because they only had two weeks off. To score three at City, of course they deserve it. Whether it has an influence on the league I have no idea. We will see that."

Liverpool could be back to second in the table again by the time they take on Cardiff since Manchester City are in action again against Spurs in the league on Saturday:

The Easter period looks set to be crucial in the title race, as after a tough match against Tottenham, City finally play their game in hand at Old Trafford against Manchester United. If the Sky Blues take six points from those two games, they will be in the driving seat to successfully defend their title.

All Liverpool can do is continue to win, and they are getting some players back from injury. Klopp said Joe Gomez is in good shape after playing his first senior minutes in over four months against Porto:

Sunday's clash at 18th-placed Cardiff should be routine for the Reds, but a side battling against relegation should never be underestimated. The Bluebirds have picked up 20 of the 31 points they have earned so far this term at home and recently caused Chelsea all kinds of problems in Wales before falling to a cruel defeat.