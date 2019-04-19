NBA Playoffs 2019: Updated Postseason Standings, Bracket Results and Highlights

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

The first round of the NBA playoffs is still in its early stages, with no series having played more than three games. And in the three series that have played three games, no team has a 3-0 lead.

That means there should still be plenty of exciting action to come in the first round.

Here's a look at where each first-round series stands entering Friday's games, as well as a look at some of the highlights from the first six days of the NBA postseason.

First-Round Series Overview (All Times ET)

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Detroit Pistons

Game 3 in Detroit: Saturday at 8 p.m., ESPN

Bucks lead 2-0

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Orlando Magic

Game 3 in Orlando: Friday at 7 p.m., ESPN

Series tied at 1-1

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets

Game 4 in Brooklyn: Saturday at 3 p.m., TNT

76ers lead 2-1

No. 4 Boston Celtics vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

Game 3 in Indianapolis: Friday at 8:30 p.m., ABC

Celtics lead 2-0

Western Conference

No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers

Game 4 in Los Angeles: Sunday at 3:30 p.m., ABC

Warriors lead 2-1

No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs

Game 4 in San Antonio: Saturday at 5:30 p.m., TNT

Spurs lead 2-1

No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 Oklahoma City Thunder

Game 3 in Oklahoma City: Friday at 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Trail Blazers lead 2-0

No. 4 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Game 3 in Salt Lake City: Saturday at 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Rockets lead 2-0

First-Round Highlights

One of the biggest surprises of the first round so far came when the Los Angeles Clippers notched a road victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of their series.

In the Warriors' Game 1 win, Golden State forward Kevin Durant and Los Angeles guard Patrick Beverley were both ejected after several heated exchanges and a pair of double technical fouls.

However, Durant had his best performance of the series in the Warriors' Game 3 win on Thursday, scoring a game-high 38 points and powering Golden State to a 2-1 series lead.

The only lower-seeded team that has a first-round series lead is the No. 7 seed San Antonio Spurs, who are up 2-1 against the No. 2 seed Denver Nuggets.

The Spurs notched a Game 1 win in Denver. Then, after dropping Game 2, they returned to San Antonio, where they were 32-9 during the regular season.

San Antonio had another strong showing on its home court in Game 3, as guard Derrick White scored a game-high 36 points to lift the Spurs to a 118-108 win. They're in a good spot, as they'll have the opportunity to take a 3-1 series lead on their home court on Saturday.

No player has scored 40 points yet in the playoffs, but there have been some big showings from some of the stars in the postseason. Warriors guard Stephen Curry scored 38 points in Golden State's Game 1 win, followed by Durant scoring 38 in Game 3.

Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard scored 37 points in Toronto's Game 2 win over Orlando, as did Celtics guard Kyrie Irving in Boston's Game 2 victory against Indiana.

Jimmy Butler scored 36 points in the 76ers' Game 1 loss to the Nets. Philadelphia has since responded with back-to-back wins to take a 2-1 series lead.

Clippers guard Lou Williams had a 36-point performance in Los Angeles' Game 2 win over Golden State.

It's only a matter of time before an elite scorer goes off for a huge performance. That could be Rockets guard James Harden, who recorded a triple-double in Houston's Game 2 win over Utah.