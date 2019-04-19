NBA Playoffs 2019: Updated Postseason Standings, Bracket Results and Highlights

NBA Playoffs 2019: Updated Postseason Standings, Bracket Results and HighlightsApril 19, 2019
The first round of the NBA playoffs is still in its early stages, with no series having played more than three games. And in the three series that have played three games, no team has a 3-0 lead.
That means there should still be plenty of exciting action to come in the first round.
Here's a look at where each first-round series stands entering Friday's games, as well as a look at some of the highlights from the first six days of the NBA postseason.
First-Round Series Overview (All Times ET)
Eastern Conference
No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Detroit Pistons
Game 3 in Detroit: Saturday at 8 p.m., ESPN
Bucks lead 2-0
No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Orlando Magic
Game 3 in Orlando: Friday at 7 p.m., ESPN
Series tied at 1-1
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets
Game 4 in Brooklyn: Saturday at 3 p.m., TNT
76ers lead 2-1
No. 4 Boston Celtics vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers
Game 3 in Indianapolis: Friday at 8:30 p.m., ABC
Celtics lead 2-0
Western Conference
No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers
Game 4 in Los Angeles: Sunday at 3:30 p.m., ABC
Warriors lead 2-1
No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs
Game 4 in San Antonio: Saturday at 5:30 p.m., TNT
Spurs lead 2-1
No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 Oklahoma City Thunder
Game 3 in Oklahoma City: Friday at 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Trail Blazers lead 2-0
No. 4 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
Game 3 in Salt Lake City: Saturday at 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Rockets lead 2-0
First-Round Highlights
One of the biggest surprises of the first round so far came when the Los Angeles Clippers notched a road victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of their series.
In the Warriors' Game 1 win, Golden State forward Kevin Durant and Los Angeles guard Patrick Beverley were both ejected after several heated exchanges and a pair of double technical fouls.
However, Durant had his best performance of the series in the Warriors' Game 3 win on Thursday, scoring a game-high 38 points and powering Golden State to a 2-1 series lead.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
KD playing no games Starts off a perfect 5/5 from the floor https://t.co/jjI2VLsoYN
The only lower-seeded team that has a first-round series lead is the No. 7 seed San Antonio Spurs, who are up 2-1 against the No. 2 seed Denver Nuggets.
The Spurs notched a Game 1 win in Denver. Then, after dropping Game 2, they returned to San Antonio, where they were 32-9 during the regular season.
San Antonio had another strong showing on its home court in Game 3, as guard Derrick White scored a game-high 36 points to lift the Spurs to a 118-108 win. They're in a good spot, as they'll have the opportunity to take a 3-1 series lead on their home court on Saturday.
Bleacher Report NBA @BR_NBA
Nuggets can't stop Derrick White from getting to the rim 1st Half: 26 PTS (11-15 FG) https://t.co/Fm4qTABKsG
No player has scored 40 points yet in the playoffs, but there have been some big showings from some of the stars in the postseason. Warriors guard Stephen Curry scored 38 points in Golden State's Game 1 win, followed by Durant scoring 38 in Game 3.
Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard scored 37 points in Toronto's Game 2 win over Orlando, as did Celtics guard Kyrie Irving in Boston's Game 2 victory against Indiana.
Jimmy Butler scored 36 points in the 76ers' Game 1 loss to the Nets. Philadelphia has since responded with back-to-back wins to take a 2-1 series lead.
Clippers guard Lou Williams had a 36-point performance in Los Angeles' Game 2 win over Golden State.
It's only a matter of time before an elite scorer goes off for a huge performance. That could be Rockets guard James Harden, who recorded a triple-double in Houston's Game 2 win over Utah.
Dame-Russ Feud Is Real, and Stakes Have Never Been Higher 🍿