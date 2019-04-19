76ers' Joel Embiid Doubtful to Play vs. Nets in Game 4 Because of Knee Injury

Michael Perez/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers may again take the court without All-Star center Joel Embiid, as the 25-year-old is listed as doubtful for Saturday's Game 4, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported on Friday.

"The status is a downgrade from the questionable label Embiid had going into Games 1, 2 and 3 as he continues to deal with left knee tendinitis that caused him to miss 14 of the Sixers' 24 games after the All-Star break," McMenamin wrote.

Sixers head coach Brett Brown added, per McMenamin, that he really doesn't have a gut feel as it relates to Embiid's status for Game 4.

Embiid was ruled out of Game 3 of the Sixers' first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid played through his knee tendinitis in Games 1 and 2, posting a double-double in each.

Prior to the Sixers' Game 3 win on Thursday, Embiid commented on his knee to Keith Pompey of Philly.com. "It's tough," he said. "This is what tendinitis is all about. You know, some days you've got your days and some other days are different."

Embiid is no stranger to physical issues. The 2014 No. 3 pick entered the NBA clouded by injury and didn't play his first NBA game until Oct. 26, 2016. The two seasons between were lost for Embiid due to two surgeries on his right foot.

Embiid has yet to play more than 65 games in any of his three regular seasons (31 in 2016-17, 63 in 2017-18 and 64 in 2018-19).

When playing, Embiid is a pivotal talent for Philadelphia. Across 64 games this season, he averaged 27.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.9 blocks.

Philadelphia holds a 2-1 series lead over Brooklyn.