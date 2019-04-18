Despite Their Early Struggles, the Warriors Are Still a Finals Lock

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoApril 18, 2019

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

The Golden State Warriors are dominant, but also dysfunctional. They are the most talented NBA team, but sometimes have chemistry issues and leave themselves vulnerable to give up leads.

Watch the video above for why Howard Beck says the Warriors are the ultimate thrill ride and still a Finals lock.


Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game. 

Related

    For DeMarcus Cousins, It Wasn't Supposed to End Like This

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    For DeMarcus Cousins, It Wasn't Supposed to End Like This

    Nick Friedell
    via ESPN.com

    Clips Heavy Home Underdogs in Game 3 Against Warriors

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Clips Heavy Home Underdogs in Game 3 Against Warriors

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com

    Clippers Are Making a Huge Statement to This Summer's FA Class

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Clippers Are Making a Huge Statement to This Summer's FA Class

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    What NBA's Top Old-Timers Could Still Give Their Teams in 2020

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What NBA's Top Old-Timers Could Still Give Their Teams in 2020

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report