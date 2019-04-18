Video: Watch Roman Reigns' Cameo in The Rock's Trailer for 'Hobbs & Shaw'

Brian Ach/Getty Images

The official trailer for the Fast & Furious spin-off entitled Hobbs & Shaw was released Thursday and featured a cameo from WWE Superstar Roman Reigns.

Reigns, who is Hobbs & Shaw star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's non-biological cousin, plays The Rock's brother in the movie:

Johnson and Jason Statham co-star in the movie as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, who join forces to take down a villain played by Idris Elba.

While The Rock is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, Reigns is taking part in his first major motion picture. Notably, the filming of Reigns' role took place while The Big Dog was undergoing treatment for leukemia.

The Rock revealed in an Instagram post in January that he and Reigns were working together on the film:

"The brothers roar. A lil' HOBBS & SHAW exclusive. Good times droppin' sweat and spillin' blood with my family, Roman Reigns who'll be playing my brother in our FAST & FURIOUS UNIVERSE. I'm very proud of his focus, effort and authentic performance in our movie for his very first time on film. I'm also very grateful to spend this quality time with my cousin here in the islands as he takes life one day at a time to recover from leukemia. His perseverance and humility battling this challenge has inspired our entire family as well as millions around the world in our beloved @WWE Universe. Can't wait to see the 'Big Dog' return back to the ring - his positive & focused mindset to return is straight up next level. Til' then, this sacred Samoan ground you stand on is nourished with our ancestors blood. Today, we nourish it with yours."

Reigns announced his leukemia diagnosis in October and subsequently relinquished the Universal Championship. Four months later, Reigns appeared on Raw to announce his cancer was in remission.

The 33-year-old went on to beat Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35 in his first singles match since returning, and on Tuesday he was moved from Raw to SmackDown Live as part of the Superstar Shake-up.

Reigns is once again establishing himself as the face of WWE, and his role in what figures to be a blockbuster movie when it is released on Aug. 2 will further cement him as one of WWE's biggest Superstars.

