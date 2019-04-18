Texans' Will Fuller Expected Back from Knee Injury for Season Opener vs. Saints

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 18, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 25: Will Fuller #15 of the Houston Texans holds his knee in the end zone during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium on October 25, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Houston Texans expect receiver Will Fuller to be on the field for a Week 1 battle against the New Orleans Saints after he tore his ACL last October.

"I expect when we kick off against New Orleans for him to be ready to go," Texans general manager Brian Gaine said, according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. "Everything is going well with Will, no setbacks. Everything trending in right direction. He's looking good."

That's encouraging news for Houston, as the 2016 first-round pick was on pace for a career year in 2018 before going down.

In seven games last season, Fuller hauled in 32 catches for 503 yards and four touchdowns. That strong start had him in position to establish new career highs in receptions (47 in 2016), yards (635 in 2016) and touchdowns (seven in 2017).

Of note, Fuller made the most of his receptions last year, as he picked up 23 first downs (as well as four scores) on his 32 catches.

A healthy Fuller provides the Texans with quality depth in the receiving corps behind DeAndre Hopkins. Houston traded for veteran Demaryius Thomas after the Fuller injury, though he later suffered a season-ending Achilles injury prior to the postseason. Thomas recently signed with the New England Patriots.

Coming out of college, Fuller's speed (4.32-second 40-yard dash) made him a coveted asset. He has shown the ability to pick up yards in chunks, averaging 15.7 yards per reception last season.

The knee injury could potentially affect Fuller's ability to stretch the field when he returns, but having him in the lineup would be a big boost for a Texans squad that is looking to make the postseason for the fourth time in five seasons.

