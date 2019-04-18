Ricky Rubio 'Not Gonna Quit' Guarding James Harden After Viral Crossover Video

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Utah Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio went viral for all the wrong reasons while trying to defend Houston Rockets star James Harden in Game 2, but he won't let that embarrassing moment affect him on the court moving forward.

Less than 90 seconds into Wednesday's game, Harden sent Rubio stumbling with a big-time crossover:

Although Harden missed the shot, he finished with a triple-double (32 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists) in a 118-98 victory. In a Game 1 blowout win, he had a 29-8-10 line.

After the game, Rubio said he will continue to do his best to slow down the reigning MVP:

That was evident late in Game 2:

Rubio and the Jazz now have a few days to try to figure out how to contain Harden, with Game 3 in Utah on Saturday night.