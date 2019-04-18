Jazz's Donovan Mitchell on Game 2 Blowout Loss vs. Rockets: 'I Didn't Show Up'

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Utah Jazz are not going to beat the Houston Rockets in their Western Conference first-round playoff series if Donovan Mitchell doesn't play well, and he struggled throughout Wednesday's 118-98 loss in Game 2.

Mitchell finished with 11 points, six assists and four turnovers behind an ugly 5-of-19 shooting from the field.

He told reporters after the loss, "I didn't show up."

James Harden did show up, notching a triple-double with 32 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Utah had no answer for his outside shooting, as evidenced by his six three-pointers, and he attacked the rim with ease or facilitated for teammates whenever the visitors pressed too hard on the perimeter looks.

The Jazz haven't found an answer to the Rockets' offensive attack to this point and have been forced to take reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert off the court at times because he is being pulled away from the rim by Houston's perimeter threats.

It has been a somewhat surprising turn for the defense that finished second in the league in defensive rating during the regular season, per NBA.com.

Utah could afford some defensive slips if Mitchell was his typically brilliant self on the other end, but he shot a mere 38.9 percent from the field with five turnovers in the Game 1 loss.

Fortunately for Mitchell and Co., they still have an opportunity to climb back into the series if they defend home court in the next two contests. Utah was 29-12 at home this season and can switch the pressure back to the favored Rockets with two straight wins at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Mitchell will have to show up to make that a reality.