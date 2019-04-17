USC QB Matt Fink Enters Transfer Portal, Remains Open to Trojans Return

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

USC quarterback Matt Fink will enter the NCAA transfer portal.

"It was a tough decision to say the least, but I think it's best for myself to get the word out that I'm graduating and that I'm able to play for two years," Fink told Kyle Bonagura of ESPN.com. "I'm looking for a school that fits me and is ready to get the ball rolling."

Fink, who has two years of eligibility remaining, redshirted in 2016 and played behind Sam Darnold and JT Daniels in 2017 and 2018, respectively. He has completed 13 of 18 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown during his USC career.

However, Fink clarified to Bonagura that he's not officially taking off just yet.

"I'm not fully committed to leaving," Fink said. "It's not like USC doesn't fit me anymore. I just think there might be better opportunities. If there is something out there and it fits me well and they will take me in, that's the place for me."

Mike Fink, who is Matt's father, spoke with Brady McCollough of the Los Angeles Times and reiterated similar points as his son while also complimenting USC coaches:

The Trojans hired Graham Harrell, who was previously North Texas' offensive coordinator, for the same position at USC. As Bonagura noted, USC head coach Clay Helton said the team would conduct an open competition for the starting quarterback position even with Daniels returning.

But Bonagura wrote that Fink didn't appear in the starting picture.

"There was no indication over the past several weeks that Fink was in line to unseat Daniels," Bonagura wrote. "The competition also featured redshirt sophomore Jack Sears and early enrollee Kedon Slovis."

Adam Maya of TrojanSports.com reported that Fink ended spring camp third on the team's quarterback depth chart behind Daniels and Jack Sears.

Still, reports on Fink's spring were positive from numerous sources. Ryan Abraham of USCFootball.com wrote Fink looked "pretty good," and Alicia de Artola of Reign of Troy said she "thought Fink had a good spring."

However, De Artola also speculated that the transfer portal decision meant Sears was ahead of Fink coming out of spring camp.

The 3-star recruit out of Rancho Cucamonga, California was ranked 13th on 247Sports' list of the top dual quarterbacks in the class of 2016.