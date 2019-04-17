Report: Texas A&M Athletic Director Scott Woodward to Become LSU's Next AD

Report: Texas A&M Athletic Director Scott Woodward to Become LSU's Next ADApril 17, 2019
Scott Woodward agreed to become the LSU Tigers' athletic director on Wednesday, according to TexAgs.com's Billy Liucci.
Woodward has served as the Texas A&M Aggies' AD since January 2016. He has deep ties to LSU, graduating from the school in 1985 and working in the athletic department from 2000 to 2004.
The move comes after LSU announced Joe Alleva was resigning from his role as the athletic director. Some think swapping Alleva for Woodward represents a win for the Tigers.
Larry Holder @LarryHolder
Would there be enough floats in Baton Rouge for two parades with Joe Alleva out and a possible (probable?) addition of A&M's Scott Woodward?
Adam Rittenberg @ESPNRittenberg
Made two major coaching hires for #TAMU. Big loss but should help #LSU going forward. Alleva situation had become untenable. https://t.co/pOdJ8LmGZs
Yogi Roth @YogiRoth
Scott is perfect for that institution. Big time get by LSU. Big time thinker who will impact them on all fronts. https://t.co/UPhA695r4E
Woodward made waves when he brought Jimbo Fisher to Texas A&M, giving the coach a 10-year, $75 million deal to leave the Florida State Seminoles. Under Fisher, the Aggles won nine games in 2018 and earned their first bowl victory since the 2014 season.
Just this month, A&M hired Buzz Williams to succeed Billy Kennedy as the head basketball coach. Williams helped guide the Virginia Tech Hokies to the 2019 Sweet 16, their first trip to the regional semifinals since 1967.
Woodward inherited an athletic department that was already a financial juggernaut, earning $192.6 million in 2014-15, and took it a step further with Fisher's hiring.
Now he takes over at LSU as some fans had grown frustrated with Alleva's tenure.
"Alleva has been an unpopular figure in Baton Rouge for years, and sources close to the situation say there has been bad blood between powerful LSU figures and Alleva since the 2015 attempt to fire football coach Les Miles and replace him with now-Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher," NOLA.com's Brody Miller wrote. "Alleva's role in the suspension of LSU basketball coach Will Wade only added to a loss of confidence."
Woodward made an almost immediate impact in College Station, so he'll probably waste little time getting to work at his new post.
