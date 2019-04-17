Dwayne Haskins Has 'No Problem' Sitting Behind Eli Manning If Drafted by Giants

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Former Ohio State quarterback and 2019 NFL draft prospect Dwayne Haskins told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network that he would have "no problem" sitting behind New York Giants signal-caller Eli Manning if Big Blue were to pick him.

"Eli Manning is a legend," Haskins told Rapoport on the RapSheet and Friends podcast (via Adam Maya of NFL.com). "I grew up watching Eli and I'd have no problem sitting behind him and learning from him, like how I did with J.T. [Barrett] at Ohio State.

"Whatever team drafts me, I'll be able to sit back and learn from the guy that's there and be able to compete with him and push him, but know that a guy's there because he's a veteran, he's done it before, he's professional. And I want to be in that guy's shoes one day, so I'm more than willing to learn from the greats."

Haskins shouldn't have much problem sitting behind Manning in part because he has made it clear that he'd love for the Giants to draft him.

The ex-Buckeye made these remarks at the NFL Scouting Combine, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post:

"Growing up in New Jersey, I grew up a Giants fan, so it would be a dream come true going back home where my family is and play for that great franchise. There are a lot of really great skill players, so either way it happens throughout this process, I'm just going to be happy to be in the NFL. New York, of course, would be a great spot for me."

Haskins also told Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune in a Dec. 2018 interview that he hoped to play for the Giants.

The Giants must figure out a long-term quarterback solution with Manning turning 39 years old in January. For his part, New York general manager Dave Gettleman knows the team must tackle the situation.

"Obviously we have to address it. I'd be a real clown to not admit to that," Gettleman told WFAN Radio host Mike Francesa in March (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com).

"There's some quarterbacks in this year's draft. I made the statement I really like the Kansas City model. For years it was everybody's model. The ideal situation is you bring a young kid in and let him learn from the old pro. That's the way we would like to approach it."

The Kansas City model references the Chiefs' drafting of quarterback and 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, who sat the 2017 season behind starter Alex Smith before taking over the following year.

For his part, Manning is expecting the Giants to look for that quarterback answer in the 2019 draft.

"I figure the Giants are going to get a young quarterback," Manning told reporters on Monday. "I understand that. I've got to do my job and I'll do my part. My job, as I see it, is to go out and play quarterback and win football games."

Haskins would be a great fit in New York. He'll likely be the top signal-caller left when the Giants pick at No. 6 (barring a trade). Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray has been connected with the Arizona Cardinals at No. 1, with Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reporting that the team is "all in" on the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner:

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranks Haskins second on his list of draft-eligible quarterbacks behind only Murray.

The 6'3", 220-pound Haskins threw 50 touchdowns and completed 70.0 percent of his passes during his lone season starting in Columbus. He led the Buckeyes to a 13-1 record, a Big Ten title and a Rose Bowl victory over Pac-12 champion Washington.