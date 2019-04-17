Braves' Arodys Vizcaino Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery on Shoulder Injury

Logan Riely/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves reliever Arodys Vizcaino will miss the remainder of the 2019 MLB season after undergoing shoulder surgery Wednesday.

Vizcaino appeared in four games this season, striking out six batters and allowing one earned run. The Braves had placed the right-hander on the injured list last Sunday after he experienced shoulder discomfort in his throwing arm.

With Vizcaino now out of the picture for the remainder of the year, the calls in Atlanta for the team to sign Craig Kimbrel are likely to grow louder.

According to FanGraphs, Braves relievers collectively rank 24th in ERA (5.43), 27th in FIP (5.55), 28th in home run rate (1.81 per nine innings) and 28th in walk rate (5.43 per nine innings).

Atlanta's bullpen is clearly an issue to start the year and now the team is without a pitcher who posted a 3.47 FIP in 108 games over the previous four seasons, per Baseball Reference.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Saturday that Kimbrel was looking for a contract "in the range" of those offered to Wade Davis and Zack Britton. Davis got $52 million over three years from the Colorado Rockies, while Britton signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the New York Yankees.

Paying Kimbrel $13 million to $17 million annually wouldn't be that exorbitant, especially since he has a better resume than Davis or Britton.

MLB.com's Jon Morosi provided an update Tuesday on Kimbrel, reporting he's "closer" to making a decision about his next move. Morosi noted the Braves "continue to monitor the markets" for Kimbrel and free-agent starter Dallas Keuchel but that their respective contract demands and the cost of losing a draft pick were concerning.

Vizcaino's injury gives Atlanta an added incentive to pay whatever it takes to reunite with Kimbrel.