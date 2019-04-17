Fernando Llorente, Spurs Knock Manchester City out of UCL in Wild Return Leg

ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur booked their spot in the semi-finals of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, despite losing to Manchester City 4-3 in an incredible all-English tie. The aggregate score was 4-4, and Spurs advanced on the away-goal rule.

Raheem Sterling gave the hosts a dream start, but three more goals would be scored before 12 minutes had been played. A quick Heung-min Son double after two mistakes from Aymeric Laporte gave the advantage to Spurs, before Bernardo Silva tied things up.

Sterling restored the lead after just 21 minutes, and Sergio Aguero's goal, coming off Kevin De Bruyne's third assist, had City ahead on aggregate. Substitute Fernando Llorente then bagged the winner, a thrilling conclusion to a great contest.

Spurs had won last week's first leg 1-0 at home but were without the injured Harry Kane for the return leg. They will face Ajax in the semi-finals after the Dutch side beat Juventus on Tuesday.

What's Next?

The two teams will rematch at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

