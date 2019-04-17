Look: Dennis Smith Jr. Reveals UA Colorway Inspired by Mortal Kombat's Sub-Zero

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Knicks point guard Dennis Smith Jr. is ready to channel his inner Sub-Zero.

Under Armour announced a new colorway for the UA Anatomix Spawn on Wednesday, created in honor of Smith's favorite Mortal Kombat character:

For Smith, Sub-Zero perfectly personifies the style of play the second-year guard brings to the court.

"When I'm playing, I imagine myself as Sub-Zero on the court, ice cold and always ready to compete," Smith said, per Under Armour. "This custom colorway of the UA Anatomix Spawn brings my love for Mortal Kombat and Sub-Zero to life, and I'm excited to share it with players who also share my same gaming passion."

The UA Anatomix Spawn MK11 Sub-Zero will be made available on April 26, which comes just days after the April 23 release of Mortal Kombat 11.