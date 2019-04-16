Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Says He Would Decline NBA Slam Dunk Contest Invite

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 17, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) dunks against Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller, left, in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star Lonzo Ball likes the spotlight but won't take part in the Slam Dunk Contest if asked.

The point guard sat down with House of Highlights Tuesday night to discuss a wide range of topics, including the All-Star Weekend event. Unfortunately, he said he wouldn't compete in the dunk contest.

This is a bit of a disappointment because he has shown in the past he can certainly throw it down:

Ball had a rough second season in the NBA, averaging 9.9 points and 5.4 assists across 47 games before injuries ended his year early. All of these numbers represented a drop-off from his rookie season, which already failed to reach expectations as the No. 2 overall draft pick.

However, he is still one of the most well-known young players in the league. He would likely bring some creativity and excitement to the dunk contest, but fans will once again be left wanting more.

