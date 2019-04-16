Eagles' Jalen Mills Apologizes for Arrest After Devin Robinson Nightclub Fight

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills apologized Tuesday for his involvement in a fight outside a Washington, D.C. nightclub over the weekend involving former Washington Wizards player Devin Robinson.

"In response to the events that took place last weekend, I want to sincerely apologize to the Philadelphia Eagles organization, my coaches, teammates and my fans," Mills wrote. "I can assure you this will not happen again."

Mill and Robinson were arrested early Saturday morning and charged with disorderly conduct. The two exchanged words outside of the Opera Ultra Lounge before the exchange grew violent. Robinson was also taken to a local hospital after being injured in the exchange.

The fight reportedly broke out after Robinson took exception with Mills hanging out in the Washington, D.C. area:

The Wizards chose not to extend a contract to Robinson in the wake of the news.

"We are aware of the incident this morning involving Devin and are disappointed in his actions," the team said in a statement, per Howard Fendrich of the Associated Press. "We will not extend him a qualifying offer for the 2019-20 season."

The Eagles released their own statement, saying they are "aware of the situation involving defensive back Jalen Mills and are continuing to gather information. No further comment will be provided at this time."

Mills, 25, has appeared in 39 games for the Eagles over the past three seasons at cornerback.