Cowboys News: Amari Cooper, Dak Prescott Contract Discussions 'Pretty Active'

The Dallas Cowboys are getting started on long-term contract talks with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Stephen Jones, Cowboys executive vice president, told 105.3 The Fan (h/t Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams) they have had "pretty active" discussions about new deals for both players.

The Cowboys already took care of their most pressing contract by giving Demarcus Lawrence a five-year extension worth $105 million earlier this month.

Prescott and Cooper are entering the final year of their current contracts. Cooper's $13.924 million cap hit ranks 12th among all wide receivers in 2019, per Over the Cap.

Prescott is due to make $2.025 million, per Spotrac.

Jones told ESPN Radio 103.3 (h/t Dallas Morning News) last week the Cowboys would like to get an extension with Prescott done before the season begins, but the two sides have "never just gotten into the weeds in terms with Dak himself in terms of what his preference is."

After being drafted in the fourth round in 2016, Prescott has started all 48 games over the past three seasons. The 25-year-old threw for a career high 3,885 yards and completed 67.7 percent of his passes to help the Cowboys win the NFC East in 2018.

Cooper was acquired from the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 22. He led the Cowboys with 725 receiving yards and six touchdowns despite playing just nine games for the team.