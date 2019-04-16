Ben Roethlisberger Says Steelers Are 'All About Each Other' Amid Offseason Drama

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers' offseason program has begun, and a number of veteran players have participated despite the franchise having been subjected to neverending drama this offseason.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger believes that speaks volumes as to what this current squad is all about.

"I expect nothing else," Roethlisberger said, according to Steelers.com's Teresa Varley. "We want to show we are here, dedicated to this team, dedicated to having a great season. We are all about each other."

While that's a compliment to the players on the roster, some may view it as a shot at those who are no longer with the team.

Both Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell have moved on this offseason, with the former being traded to the Oakland Raiders and the latter signing with the New York Jets. As talented as each of the Pro Bowlers may be on the field, they also have made plenty of noise in recent years that may have caused rifts in the locker room.

Brown made headlines early last season by throwing a tantrum on the sideline during a game and later saying "trade me" in a tweet. That would set the stage for Week 17 drama followed by him forcing his way out of town, taking shots at Roethlisberger and coach Mike Tomlin in the process.

Brown has since engaged in a war of words with receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on social media.

On the other hand, Bell ruffled some feathers last year as his contract standoff lasted into the regular season. While he eventually reported for Week 1 after missing the 2017 preseason, he opted not to rejoin his then-teammates prior to the season opener last year. That led to several Steelers players calling out Bell.

Bell ultimately decided to skip the entire 2018 campaign in order to protect himself for his impending free agency.

Like Brown, Bell had some things to say about his former organization on his way out. He told Sports Illustrated's Jenny Vrentas that Roethlisberger was "a factor" in his decision to sign elsewhere.

With Brown and Bell gone, there is likely a different vibe around the team, both on the field and in the locker room. Roethlisberger certainly has noticed that the team is in a good place right now.