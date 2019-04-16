Virginia's Kyle Guy Declares for 2019 NBA Draft After Winning National Title

Virginia's Kyle Guy Declares for 2019 NBA Draft After Winning National TitleApril 16, 2019
David J. Phillip/Associated Press
Virginia junior guard Kyle Guy announced Tuesday he's signing an agent with the intent to enter the 2019 NBA draft after winning the 2019 NCAA tournament championship with the Cavaliers.
Guy, who noted he's not ruling out a return to UVA for his senior season, posted the update on Twitter:
Kyle J Guy @kylejguy5
Beyond blessed. Very excited for this journey. 5 out ❤️ Thanks to everyone who had a hand in this!!! https://t.co/EBSspocjcj
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
