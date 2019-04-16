Red Sox Rumors: Blake Swihart Designated for Assignment, 'Effectively Gone'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox have designated utility man Blake Swihart for assignment, according to Evan Drellich of WEEI.

Drellich notes that Swihart is "effectively gone," given the unlikelihood that he will pass through waivers unclaimed.

Catcher Sandy Leon is being called up in a corresponding roster move, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Swihart is hitting .231/.310/.385 with one home run, one double and four RBI in 12 games. While the majority of his appearances have come at catcher, he has played first base and left field this season. He also has experience at second base, third base and right field in his career.

The 27-year-old hit .406 with one homer, three doubles and six RBI in 14 games during spring training.

The switch-hitter impressed at the plate during his first taste of big league action by hitting .274 in 84 games in 2015. He hasn't built on that, though. He hit .229 in 82 games last season, although he missed two weeks last August with a right hamstring strain.

A change of scenery could be best for both sides. Swihart's agent, Brodie Scoffield, requested a trade in May 2018 in hopes of getting his client an expanded role, per Drellich:

"Yes. We've had conversations with the team, and they're aware of how we feel. Blake's in a really difficult position. We've got a switch-hitter, offensive impact player, and his bat deserves a chance to be in the lineup.

"Blake's not the type of player that's going to ask or demand a trade [on his own]. He's focused on what's in front of him and happy having a positive impact on the team and the situation at hand. That being said, I don't think we're building any type of trade value, nor helping him progress as a ballplayer, nor is the team really being served by him in this role."

Boston did not oblige, leaving Swihart to try to make the most of his opportunities for the remainder of 2018 and early part of 2019.