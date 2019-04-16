Todd Gurley Says He's Taking Knee Injury Day-by-Day: 'Just Trying to Get Better'

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley continues to progress as he recovers from a left knee injury that plagued him late last season.

"It's feeling pretty good," Gurley said Monday, according to ESPN.com's Lindsey Thiry. "Taking it day by day."

The 24-year-old star earned his third career Pro Bowl selection by running for 1,251 yards and a league-leading 17 touchdowns in 2018. He was, however, limited to 14 games as he was hampered by injury.

His knee became a major storyline during the postseason because of his limited involvement in the offense. He touched the ball just five times in the NFC Championship Game against the New Orleans Saints, which led to speculation that his injury was more severe than the Rams disclosed.

Gurley, though, downplayed the situation and said he just played "sorry as hell," while head coach Sean McVay called his running back "healthy."

McVay later said Gurley was "100 percent" for Super Bowl LIII and that he anticipated the running back would take on a big role against the New England Patriots. However, Gurley had only 11 touches in the big game.

Following his team's 13-3 loss to the Patriots, McVay revealed that the game plan called for Gurley and C.J. Anderson to share the workload out of the backfield.

Anderson went on FS1's Undisputed in mid-February and revealed that Gurley was "more hurt than what we thought":

Gurley underwent surgery after suffering a torn ACL in 2014. At this point, though, going under the knife does not appear to be in the plans, per Thiry:

"All I need to worry about is how I'm feeling right now. I don't know how I'm going to be feeling six months from now. So like I said, just kind of keep working hard, doing what I've been doing these past couple of years.

[...]

"I mean, all I can focus on is how I'm doing right now. Feeling pretty good, like I said, taking it day by day and just trying to get better, get ready for the next season."

According to The Athletic's Vincent Bonsignore, McVay plans to "monitor" Gurley throughout the offseason program in hopes of making sure he is ready for Week 1.

The star running back is less than one year removed from agreeing to a lucrative extension. He signed a four-year, $60 million contract last July.