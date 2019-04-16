Report: DeMarcus Cousins' Quad Injury Suffered vs. Clippers Diagnosed as Tear

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star DeMarcus Cousins has reportedly received an official diagnosis on the quad injury he suffered in Game 2 of the team's first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Cousins' MRI revealed a torn left quad.

Charania added Cousins and the Warriors will see how the injury responds to two weeks of rehab before officially ruling him out for the remainder of the postseason.

While Golden State did not know the extent of Cousins' injury immediately after Game 2, coach Steve Kerr acknowledged that his big man would likely be out "a while."

"There's a pretty significant quad injury," Kerr said.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the initial prognosis was that Cousins had suffered a torn left quad.

The latest development is a tough blow for a player who was seeing the first postseason action of his nine-year career.

Boogie never sniffed the playoffs while spending the first six-plus seasons of his career with the Sacramento Kings. His New Orleans Pelicans made the playoffs last season in his first full year with the team. However, he was sidelined by a season-ending Achilles injury suffered in January 2018.



Signing with Golden State last offseason figured to give Cousins the opportunity to recover from his Achilles injury while still putting himself in position to play in the postseason for the first time. After missing the first 45 games of the season, the 28-year-old had been an impact player for the two-time defending champs.

He averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in 30 regular-season appearances. He recorded 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting and grabbed 11 boards in 25 minutes of action over the course of four-plus quarters this postseason.

For now, he can only watch as his team looks to progress in the postseason without him.

Cousins will enter free agency while recovering from injury for the second consecutive year. While Kerr initially made it clear that this figured to be a one-year stint for Boogie, Warriors general manager Bob Myers said on Warriors Pregame Live (h/t NBC Sports' Marcus White) in November 2018 that the team would be open to re-signing the center.