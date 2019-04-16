Pat Beverley Celebrated Warriors Upset by Working out in Clippers' Locker Room

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

After helping his team pull off a historic come-from-behind victory in Game 2, Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley wasted no time in preparing for Thursday's Game 3.

According to the Los Angeles Times' Andrew Greif, Beverley celebrated Monday's upset win by putting in some work in the locker room after the game:

Golden State held a 31-point lead with seven minutes and 31 seconds to play in the third quarter. However, on the verge of facing a 2-0 series hole against the two-time defending champs, Los Angeles rallied for the largest comeback in NBA postseason history.

The Clippers outscored the Warriors 44-35 in the third and 41-23 in the fourth to stun Stephen Curry and Co. on their home court. The previous record for a postseason come-from-behind victory was 29 points, set by the Los Angeles Lakers against the Seattle SuperSonics in the 1989 Western Conference semifinals, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

Beverley had 10 points and five assists in 32 minutes of action before fouling out with 4:33 to play. The Clippers had trimmed the margin to four by the time Beverley exited, and they finished the comeback as he watched from the bench.

Given the scene in the Clippers locker room following the game, it appears Beverley is making sure he is ready for Thursday night.