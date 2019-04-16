Video: 76ers' Joel Embiid Laughs While Apologizing for Flagrant Foul vs. Nets

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2019

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, of Cameroon, with the flaguant 1 foul on Brooklyn Nets' Jarrett Allen, right, as he was going for the shot during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, April 15, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

It may be hard to take someone seriously if they laugh while apologizing, but Brooklyn Nets big man Jarrett Allen may have to do just that following Monday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid was issued a flagrant-1 foul in the first half of his team's 145-123 victory in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series when he elbowed Allen in the head while making a post move.

He and teammate Ben Simmons couldn't control their laughter as he was apologizing after the game, although Embiid said the point guard was cracking up because he is rarely humble:

The referees' decision to issue a flagrant-1 instead of a flagrant-2 turned out to be a major one because Embiid was a critical part of Philadelphia's second-half domination. While the 76ers led by a single point at halftime, they exploded for 51 points in the third quarter to clinch the win and even the series.

Embiid, who finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds, started the third quarter with a mid-range jumper and an and-1 dunk, helping set the tone as the home team ran away with the game. Had he been ejected instead of given a flagrant-1, the Nets could be headed back home with a 2-0 series lead and all the momentum.

