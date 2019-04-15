Video: Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Knocks Out Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov in Fight

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Carolina Hurricanes announced rookie Andrei Svechnikov suffered an upper-body injury and was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's playoff game after he fought Alex Ovechkin.

The Washington Capitals star knocked him to the ground during the fight in the first period with the Hurricanes nursing a 1-0 lead:

According to 106.7 The Fan, Svechnikov was helped to the locker room in the aftermath.

Washington won the first two games of the series in large part because of Ovechkin's efforts. The veteran scored a goal in Game 1 and had two assists in Game 2, although Svechnikov matched him in points with two goals in Game 1 and an assist in Game 2.

It will be even more difficult for the Hurricanes to come back against the defending Stanley Cup champions if the rookie is unable to return later in the series.