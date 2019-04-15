Nets' Jared Dudley Out for Game 2 vs. 76ers with Calf Injury

Nets' Jared Dudley Out for Game 2 vs. 76ers with Calf InjuryApril 15, 2019
The Brooklyn Nets will reportedly be shorthanded for Monday's Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the forward will miss the contest with a calf injury. Dudley played 28 minutes in Saturday's Game 1 victory and tallied four points, four assists and a steal.
Charania called his role in the win "critical," and he posted a plus-minus of plus-16, per ESPN.com's box score.
Brooklyn will at least have Ed Davis at its disposal in the contest:
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Center Ed Davis — who’s been important to Nets success this season and had 12 points and 16 rebounds in Game 1 — will play in Game 2, sources said. https://t.co/w30K3Qoljh
Dudley was also involved in a notable moment in Brooklyn’s 111-102 win when Joel Embiid shoved him to the ground and drew a technical foul. Embiid appeared frustrated at times during the loss, finishing with 22 points and 15 rebounds behind 5-of-15 shooting from the field.
Dudley was a primary reason there was so much frustration on Philadelphia’s side:
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Rewatching BRK-PHI Gm 1. Can't stress enough how Jared Dudley dominated while shooting 0-2 FG. Constantly annoyed Embiid (one time JD's headband flew off in a tussle), routinely walled off BSimmons in transition and made all right passes. Earned every one of his +16
While Dudley isn’t the most important player in the Nets’ rotation, he does provide solid bench depth. He averaged 4.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20.7 minutes per game this season while shooting 35.1 percent from three-point range.
Look for the Nets to turn toward the combination of Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, DeMarre Carroll, Rodions Kurucs and Treveon Graham on the wing while Dudley is sidelined.
