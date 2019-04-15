Nets' Jared Dudley Out for Game 2 vs. 76ers with Calf Injury

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets will reportedly be shorthanded for Monday's Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the forward will miss the contest with a calf injury. Dudley played 28 minutes in Saturday's Game 1 victory and tallied four points, four assists and a steal.

Charania called his role in the win "critical," and he posted a plus-minus of plus-16, per ESPN.com's box score.

Brooklyn will at least have Ed Davis at its disposal in the contest:

Dudley was also involved in a notable moment in Brooklyn’s 111-102 win when Joel Embiid shoved him to the ground and drew a technical foul. Embiid appeared frustrated at times during the loss, finishing with 22 points and 15 rebounds behind 5-of-15 shooting from the field.

Dudley was a primary reason there was so much frustration on Philadelphia’s side:

While Dudley isn’t the most important player in the Nets’ rotation, he does provide solid bench depth. He averaged 4.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20.7 minutes per game this season while shooting 35.1 percent from three-point range.

Look for the Nets to turn toward the combination of Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, DeMarre Carroll, Rodions Kurucs and Treveon Graham on the wing while Dudley is sidelined.