Superstar Shake-Up Rumors, Becky Lynch and More in the April 15 WWE Roundup

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

The Usos Heading to Raw

In a move that should come as a surprise to exactly no one, Jimmy and Jey Uso are going to Raw as part of this week's Superstar Shake-up. WrestleVotes reported its heard rumors the Usos were making the move from SmackDown to Monday nights.

This is probably the worst-kept secret of the Shake-up after the Usos dropped the SmackDown Tag Team Championships to The Hardy Boyz last week. The Usos were two nights removed from retaining the titles at WrestleMania, so the swap felt more like a prelude to a larger move than any culmination of a storyline. The Hardyz are probably slated for a legacy run with the belts before dropping them to a new, as-to-be-determined team.

The Usos should provide excitement to a Raw tag team division that's been on life support for more than a year. Braun Strowman and a child won the Raw tag titles at WrestleMania 34, only for Strowman to give them away a day later, and the current champions are Zach Ryder and Curt Hawkins.

Yeah.

The Usos are needed.

Badly.

Hopefully, their move to Monday nights can get the ball rolling and help create a competent tag division that rivals SmackDown.

Becky Lynch to Stay on SmackDown and Raw

"Winner take all" seems to be the phrase du jour in WWE. Stephanie McMahon used it when setting up the women's main event at WrestleMania, and Kofi Kingston attempted to go head-to-head with Seth Rollins last Monday on Raw for a "winner take all" match before being interrupted by The Bar.

So, could we be headed for a unification?

"Nope, absolutely not," Lynch told Gorilla Position. "Nope, I want to defend both of them and I don't see a point for them to be unified because we have two different brands, we have RAW and SmackDown. If we go back to one brand, maybe, but maybe not, nah! No! I'm 'Becky Two Belts,' I need two belts and also I just like there being more things for people to fight for."

Lynch is planning to be on both brands but noted she feels like SmackDown is her "home." She was the first woman drafted to SmackDown in the 2016 brand split.

"I'm so proud of SmackDown, I love SmackDown, but I'm going to be on both," Lynch said. "I'm not relinquishing one of the titles. I love SmackDown, this is my home. I feel very proud of this brand, I want to make this the show to watch and the division to watch. I feel like I have done my part there."

While it appears WWE has no plans on doing so, roaming champions is an idea that makes some sense. They're already doing it with the women's tag team championships, and the women's division is shallow enough that having a unified belt may freshen up the title picture.

The men's roster is a little fuller, but a unified WWE champion could give more prestige to secondary belts that have lost a bit of their luster since the split.

New AEW Event Announced for Jacksonville in July

AEW announced "Fight for the Fallen" will take place Saturday, July 13, at Daily's Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville.

From the press release:

"Last year Jacksonville endured a horrible mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing, and the VAAC was a tremendous support for the community," said Tony Khan, AEW President. "When we decided to host Fight for the Fallen, there was no question that AEW would stage the event here in Jacksonville and would give back to the organization that helped so many people during that incredibly tragic time."

"We are extremely grateful to All Elite Wrestling and the 'Fight for the Fallen' event for this generous donation," said Lenny Curry, Jacksonville Mayor. "Making sure victims of violent crimes and their families have the support they need at one of the toughest times in their lives is a top priority for me. This donation is crucial in helping continue our efforts and providing victim assistance services when it is truly needed the most."

Fight for the Fallen will benefit the Victim Assistance Advisory Council.

No matches have been announced for the card, but presale tickets go on sale Thursday.