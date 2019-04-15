Raiders Rumors: Iowa TE Noah Fant Visiting Oakland Ahead of 2019 NFL Draft

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders, who hold the Nos. 4, 24 and 27 picks in the first round of the NFL draft, are reportedly hosting Iowa tight end Noah Fant on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

In the past week, Fant has also visited with the New York Jets, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions, per multiple reports.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.