Watch Chris Paul Leave Podium After Reporters Only Ask James Harden Questions

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

After Chris Paul had 14 points and seven assists in the Houston Rockets' Game 1 win over the Utah Jazz, he arrived in the press room willing to talk.

But reporters didn't seem to be interested in Paul, so he left.

The Rockets point guard exited the press room early when reporters continually directed questions only to James Harden, who had 29 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in the 122-90 victory.

Harden and Paul both seemed exasperated by the situation. When a reporter began asking Harden about the Jazz's strategy to force him to drive right, the two looked at each other in a moment of bemusement and frustration. Paul then seemed to say "am I here?" before saying saying something else to Harden and then walking away.

The reporter apologized to Paul as Harden shrugged his shoulders and watched Paul walk away.

It's unclear if Paul was actually frustrated by the lack of questioning or looking for an excuse to head out early. The Rockets guards were about two minutes into their press session without Paul being asked a question, which is atypical but not an extreme amount of time.

Reporters will be sure to ask Paul a couple of questions next time he heads up to the podium.