NBA Playoffs 2019: Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Monday's Bracket Matchups

Over the past two days, each of the eight first-round series in the NBA playoffs have gotten started. With every team's first postseason game now complete, we'll start to get a better idea of how these series may go.

The NBA playoffs continue Monday night with a pair of matchups, including one featuring the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

Here's a look at what to expect from Monday's postseason action.

Monday NBA Playoffs Schedule, Odds (All Times ET)

Odds via Caesars.

Game 2: Brooklyn at Philadelphia (-7.5), 8 p.m., TNT

Game 2: L.A. Clippers at Golden State (-13.5), 10:30 p.m., TNT

Monday Predictions

Unsurprisingly, the Golden State Warriors opened the postseason with a 121-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their first-round series on Saturday.

The Warriors have won the NBA championship three of the past four seasons, and they're the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference this year.

Golden State will be back on its home court Monday night, and it should have no problem taking a 2-0 lead over Los Angeles.

Although the Warriors committed 21 turnovers and Kevin Durant was ejected for a pair of technical fouls in Game 1, Stephen Curry went off for 38 points, going 8-for-12 on 3-pointers, and pulled down 15 rebounds, a postseason career high.

The 31-year-old now has the most postseason 3-pointers made in NBA history at 386.

"That's remarkable, given that he's kind of right in his prime," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said, according to ESPN.com's Baxter Holmes. "He's got a lot of years left."

It will be interesting to see what happens between Durant and Clippers guard Patrick Beverley in Game 2, as each committed a pair of double technical fouls in Game 1. This could lead to some more physical play, but it won't deter the Warriors from victory.

In Monday's first matchup, the Philadelphia 76ers will look to bounce back after a 111-102 loss in Game 1 of their series against the Brooklyn Nets at home on Saturday.

One of the top storylines entering Game 1 was the health of 76ers center Joel Embiid, who was slowed by left knee soreness over the final few weeks of the regular season. However, he played in Philadelphia's opener against Brooklyn, scoring 22 points but going 5-for-15 from the field.

As the 25-year-old's health continues to improve, he should play better while helping the 76ers notch a first-round series victory over the Nets.

"We've got to—I think, we've got to be extremely physical," Embiid said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "Hopefully, I'll feel better and gain a couple more of my athletic abilities so I can be down on the block."

However, Embiid's status is still in question for Game 2. But if he plays, expect a better performance. And either way, Philadelphia will notch its first victory of the series to even it at 1.