Jazz's Quin Snyder on Rockets' Chris Paul: 'Probably a Better Coach Than Me'

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IApril 15, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MARCH 29: Head coach Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz looks on during a game against the Washington Wizards at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 29, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Prior to the Utah Jazz taking the court against the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of their opening-round playoff series Sunday, head coach Quin Snyder opted for the "kill them with kindness" approach.

Snyder suggested that Rockets point guard Chris Paul "is probably a better coach than me," according to Tony Jones of The Athletic.

Utah's fifth-year head coach has the unenviable task of trying to devise a game plan to contain reigning NBA Most Valuable Player James Harden, who through three quarters had 23 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

