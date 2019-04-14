Damian Lillard, Enes Kanter, Blazers Beat Russell Westbrook, Thunder in Game 1

Zach Beeker/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers are off to an ideal start in the 2019 NBA playoffs with a 104-99 Game 1 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Damian Lillard scored 30 points in Sunday's home win at the Moda Center, including big-time threes every time the game got close.

This helped Portland maintain a lead the entire second half despite a narrow margin.

CJ McCollum added 24 points as the team ended a streak of 10 straight playoff losses dating back to 2016.

Russell Westbrook couldn't help Oklahoma City get into the win column despite a triple-double with 24 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. Finishing 5-of-33 from three-point range as a team hurt the squad's chance of getting an upset.

Each team is coming off back-to-back first-round playoff losses, which raises the stakes for this series as the two organizations try to return to contention. Although it takes four wins to advance, the Blazers have gotten a leg up in this three-six matchup.

Kanter Is X-Factor for Blazers to Make Playoff Run

In a series full of stars, Enes Kanter was likely far down the list on most previews—if he was mentioned at all. However, he showed in Game 1 he could be a key part of this matchup.

The center made a huge impact inside, finishing with 20 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks. He also scored one of the bigger baskets of the game when he got his layup to fall with 11.4 seconds remaining.

While he isn't known for his defense, he also did his job on that end:

Still, his most important impact comes on the glass.

Rebounding is a strength for both teams entering the playoffs, which means the battle of the boards could be key in each game. Kanter has been an excellent rebounder throughout his career and is especially valuable on the offensive end, giving his team extra chances with the ball.

He averaged 3.7 offensive rebounds per game this year, including 5.2 per game over his final nine appearances of the season. He averaged 17.4 points and 11.2 rebounds overall in this stretch, showing what he can do when given the opportunity.

This production has given the Trail Blazers some balance inside that appeared lost when Jusuf Nurkic went down for the season with a leg injury.

Lillard and McCollum can take care of most of the scoring from the perimeter, but Kanter forces opponents to account for the post. Even a good defensive team like the Thunder couldn't stop him from having a huge night.

Although defense could still be an issue, the 26-year-old could end up being the key to helping Portland win this series and possibly more.

Thunder Staring at Another Quick Exit Without a Healthy Paul George

Paul George was considered a game-time decision for this one because of his lingering shoulder injury, per Erik Horne of the Oklahoman. Although he was in the lineup in Game 1, it's clear he was far from 100 percent.

The All-Star struggled with his shot throughout the game, finishing with 26 points but shooting just 8-of-24 from the field. He had many open looks from beyond the arc but ended up 4-of-15 from three-point range.

His final numbers were an improvement after his 2-of-13 start from the field.

The last time we saw George in a playoff game, he finished 2-of-16 for five points in a loss to the Utah Jazz. Another poor game isn't making Thunder fans feel too comfortable.

Of course, he seemingly needed plenty of help just to get on the court:

The effort was there, as evident by his 10 rebounds, four steals and the willingness to keep attacking the basket, but his shooting remains off.

His contributions will give the Thunder a chance, but they don't have the depth to overcome the lost production. It will be especially disappointing considering what he did against this team during the regular season.

While George was a star all year long, the team has few offensive alternatives when he isn't playing well. Westbrook is a former MVP, but his efficiency was bad all season and he struggles to score outside transition baskets.

Other options like Dennis Schroder and Steven Adams often struggle with consistency.

The Thunder are a dangerous No. 6 seed because of their two stars, but it looks like they only have 1.5 at the moment.

What's Next?

After one day off, the two teams will be back at it for Game 2 on Tuesday with the Thunder hoping to avoid an 0-2 deficit.