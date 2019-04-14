Russell Wilson Rumors: Seahawks Believe QB 'Would Like to Play Elsewhere'April 14, 2019
Russell Wilson has spent his entire NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, but he could be seeking a fresh start with a new team.
According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, "the Seahawks think that Wilson would like to play elsewhere."
The quarterback and his agent are discussing a long-term extension to stay in Seattle, but his interest in moving could force him to "drive a harder bargain" with his current organization.
There has been recent speculation that Wilson could be interested in a move to the New York Giants, who need a long-term replacement for Eli Manning.
Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports 1 reported the quarterback's possible move to the Big Apple:
Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd
Could Russell Wilson replace Eli Manning in New York? @ColinCowherd is hearing things... 👀👀 https://t.co/r8rZY0Qbqr
Tyrann Mathieu added his thoughts:
Tyrann Mathieu @Mathieu_Era
Russ wants New York. But you ain’t heard that from T.. https://t.co/AWGBUAjaWj
Wilson has already accomplished quite a bit in Seattle, winning a Super Bowl while earning five Pro Bowl selections in seven years. He has never missed a game and has led his team to a winning record every year.
The organization has also seemingly had a quick rebuild to get back to the postseason last season with several young players in key roles.
However, he could want a fresh start with a new team.
The 30-year-old is going into the final year of his contract and set a deadline of April 15 for Seattle to work out an extension. If he doesn't get a new deal by Monday, Wilson could be a hot commodity on the 2020 free-agent market.
