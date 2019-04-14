Russell Wilson Rumors: Seahawks Believe QB 'Would Like to Play Elsewhere'

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Russell Wilson has spent his entire NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, but he could be seeking a fresh start with a new team.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, "the Seahawks think that Wilson would like to play elsewhere."

The quarterback and his agent are discussing a long-term extension to stay in Seattle, but his interest in moving could force him to "drive a harder bargain" with his current organization.

There has been recent speculation that Wilson could be interested in a move to the New York Giants, who need a long-term replacement for Eli Manning.

Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports 1 reported the quarterback's possible move to the Big Apple:

Tyrann Mathieu added his thoughts:

Wilson has already accomplished quite a bit in Seattle, winning a Super Bowl while earning five Pro Bowl selections in seven years. He has never missed a game and has led his team to a winning record every year.

The organization has also seemingly had a quick rebuild to get back to the postseason last season with several young players in key roles.

However, he could want a fresh start with a new team.

The 30-year-old is going into the final year of his contract and set a deadline of April 15 for Seattle to work out an extension. If he doesn't get a new deal by Monday, Wilson could be a hot commodity on the 2020 free-agent market.