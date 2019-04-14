MLB Rumors: Dallas Keuchel 'Open' to 1-Year Contract, Padres 'Could Be Best Fit'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 14, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 16: Dallas Keuchel #60 of the Houston Astros pitches in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game Three of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 16, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres added one superstar to their roster this offseason, signing Manny Machado.

But another free agent still on the market, starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel, reportedly could be considering the Padres as well, according to Buster Olney of ESPN:

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

