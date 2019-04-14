MLB Rumors: Dallas Keuchel 'Open' to 1-Year Contract, Padres 'Could Be Best Fit'April 14, 2019
Bob Levey/Getty Images
The San Diego Padres added one superstar to their roster this offseason, signing Manny Machado.
But another free agent still on the market, starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel, reportedly could be considering the Padres as well, according to Buster Olney of ESPN:
Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN
Heard this read on Dallas Keuchel's market today: He's open to a good 1-year deal; San Diego could be the best fit. Padres off to a good start. For Keuchel, pitching in big parks of NL West a nice pitstop for 2019. SD ownership has demonstrated it'll go above/beyond for 2019.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
