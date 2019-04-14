Warriors' Bob Myers Laughs at Joke About Meeting with Lakers' Jeanie Buss

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors president and general manager Bob Myers reportedly laughed off the notion of meeting with Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss about the team's vacant president position after Magic Johnson stepped down Tuesday, according to Monte Pool of NBC Sports.

Pool asked Myers on Saturday, "Shouldn't you be having lunch with [Lakers controlling owner] Jeanie Buss?"

Myers sarcastically responded: "Oh, right. Almost forgot. [Looks at his watch] I'm supposed to meet her at 2."

Myers then reportedly "laughed a laugh that suggests he's not eager to go anywhere anytime soon."

Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic speculated the Lakers' president of basketball operations opening might be the one job that could entice Myers to leave the Warriors, where he's orchestrated three title-winning teams in the past four years.

Of course, if the Lakers retain general manager Rob Pelinka, any Lakers possibilities likely go out the window:

Regardless, Myers is currently giving little indication he intends to leave Golden State following former head coach Luke Walton's ouster Friday and subsequent signing with the Sacramento Kings.